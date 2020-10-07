Community: Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce to host Trick or Treat Trail this Halloween

Special thanks to Luttrell Staffing Group, Thomas Holsinger, Coats for Kids, First Bank and Trust and the Women’s Resource Center for candy donations. The chamber would also like to thank the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department and the Town of Dublin Police Department for managing traffic control.

In order for this Halloween to be the best one yet, the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is asking for candy donations and local businesses to be candy stops. Candy donations can be brought to the Pulaski County Visitor Center at 4440 Cleburne Blvd. in Dublin, or New River Valley Radio at 7080 Lee Highway in Fairlawn. Please drop off donations by Oct. 23. Want to help or be a candy stop? Contact the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce at 674-1991.