Community: Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce to host Trick or Treat Trail this Halloween

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Halloween Spectacular at Randolph Park in Dublin on Oct. 31. In 2020 fashion, this year’s spectacular consists of a drive-thru Trick-or-Treat Trail adventure with more than 10 candy stops, followed by a Halloween DAK Lights show. An entry fee is not required, but $10 donations will be encouraged to support Coats for Kids.
Spreading joy amidst an untraditional year, the chamber has planned a unique celebration rooted in traditional Halloween essentials. Besides the drive-thru candy trail and lights show, the Trick or Treat Trail will include a Facebook-Live Pumpkin Carving Contest where attendees can vote for their favorite pumpkin.
DJ'd by WPSK’s Curtis in the Morning, the 2020 Pumpkin Carving Contest includes the reigning champion, Town of Dublin Manager Tye Kirkner. Challengers include Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet and Assistant Pulaski County Administrator Anthony Akers as well as Pulaski County Board of Supervisors member Laura Walters and Robin Burnette, aka the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady.
In these unprecedented times, community is the glue that holds us together. Candy booth stops are hosted by Pulaski County, Alliance Express Urgent Care, Town of Dublin, Women’s Resource Center, Building Bridges, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, Americare Plus, Pulaski County Schools, NRV Credit Union, TG Howard, Duncan Suzuki, New River Resource Authority, Martin’s Pharmacy Dublin and SERVPRO.
Special thanks to Luttrell Staffing Group, Thomas Holsinger, Coats for Kids, First Bank and Trust and the Women’s Resource Center for candy donations. The chamber would also like to thank the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department and the Town of Dublin Police Department for managing traffic control.
In order for this Halloween to be the best one yet, the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is asking for candy donations and local businesses to be candy stops. Candy donations can be brought to the Pulaski County Visitor Center at 4440 Cleburne Blvd. in Dublin, or New River Valley Radio at 7080 Lee Highway in Fairlawn. Please drop off donations by Oct. 23. Want to help or be a candy stop? Contact the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce at 674-1991.
Submitted by Shelby Vandergriff
Submitted by Shelby Vandergriff
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!