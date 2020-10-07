Community: Pumpkin spice: Competition heats up for Pulaski County's 2020 Pumpkin Carving Contest

Halloween looks a little different this year. With the creativity and spirit of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, trick-or-treating embraces 2020 with a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat experience. The event will be DJ’ed by 107.1 WPSK’s Curtis in the Morning, and also includes the annual Pumpkin Carving Contest.
“Like last year, the Pumpkin Carving Contest will be a lot of fun and just a good-spirited time,” said Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers. “This will be a safe, exciting Halloween night filled with a little friendly competition.”
The 2020 Pumpkin Carving Contest includes five local competitors, including 2019’s reigning champion, Dublin Town Manager Tye Kirkner.
“The trophy is coming home to Dublin again this year,” Kirkner said.
This year’s competition also features a new competing carver. “It’s my first time taking part in this competition,” said Laura Walters, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “I’m just excited to be a part of the pumpkin carving, but I have the feeling that Pulaski is definitely going to win this year.”
Pulaski love and passion runs deep when it comes to earning the Pumpkin Carving Champion title. With the goal of creating an exciting, fun and thrilling event for the community, talk among pumpkin carvers spices up.
“Competition? My fellow pumpkin carvers are extremely skilled, but when it comes to competition I don’t have any,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. “This will be a fair contest, but I do need to keep my eye out for Kirkner and the Fudge Lady.”
Besides a little spirit and smack talk, competitors plan to bring strategy and lessons learned to the carving face-off.
“Last year, I showed up with my little pocket knife, and to be completely honest, I had never carved a pumpkin before,” said Akers. “Everyone else showed up with fully packed suitcases of supplies. I was still proud of myself and my pumpkin, but this year, watch out -- I’m coming prepared.”
Whether it's supplies or strategy, the most important quality each competitor possesses is spunk and confidence.
“The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady has got game. My competition better watch out,” said Robin Burdette, aka The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady.
Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Randolph Park. Pumpkin carving occurs at the beginning of the event. Drive-Thru visitors can vote for their favorite pumpkin on the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
“I love the Chamber. I love Pulaski County. I love this community, and, believe it or not, I also love my competition,” said Sweet.
Want to see who takes the crown? Come out to the Halloween Drive-Thru Trick or Treat and see!
Submitted by Shelby Vandergriff
