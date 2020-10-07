Community: Pumpkin spice: Competition heats up for Pulaski County's 2020 Pumpkin Carving Contest

“Competition? My fellow pumpkin carvers are extremely skilled, but when it comes to competition I don’t have any,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. “This will be a fair contest, but I do need to keep my eye out for Kirkner and the Fudge Lady.”

Besides a little spirit and smack talk, competitors plan to bring strategy and lessons learned to the carving face-off.

“Last year, I showed up with my little pocket knife, and to be completely honest, I had never carved a pumpkin before,” said Akers. “Everyone else showed up with fully packed suitcases of supplies. I was still proud of myself and my pumpkin, but this year, watch out -- I’m coming prepared.”

Whether it's supplies or strategy, the most important quality each competitor possesses is spunk and confidence.

“The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady has got game. My competition better watch out,” said Robin Burdette, aka The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady.

Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Randolph Park. Pumpkin carving occurs at the beginning of the event. Drive-Thru visitors can vote for their favorite pumpkin on the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.