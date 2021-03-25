Community: Register now for BRAA spring workshop

Registration is now open for a spring workshop with well-known artist Tracy Budd of The Studio School in Roanoke. The event is sponsored by the Blacksburg Regional Art Association.

Titled “Fluid Acrylic on Yupo,” this three-day workshop is scheduled to be held May 21-23 at the Christiansburg Moose Lodge at 115 Farmview Road.

The workshop description reads, in part: “A three-day workshop in acrylic on Yupo paper, a synthetic plastic watercolor paper. We will learn this exciting surface by learning the different techniques of controlling and not controlling the paint, to build a beautiful, exciting surface. We will use stencils, rollers and markers, along with fluid paint and opaques to layer and build intriguing surfaces, as we integrate representational subject matter into our paintings.”

The venue offers more than 5,000 square feet of space for safe social distancing. Masks will be required in class, and enrollment will be limited to 20 participants.

This workshop is open to anyone interested. The cost (including lunch) is $150 for BRAA members, $180 for nonmembers. Class begins at 9 a.m. each day and runs until 3 or 4 p.m. A supply list will be available upon signup.

To register, go to https://www.blacksburgart.org/tracybudd.

Submitted by Gerri Young