Community: RU theater program to stream live comedy 'Almost, Maine'

“Simple things like two actors snuggling on a park bench or placing one’s head on the shoulder of another had to be rethought,” Berg said.

The cast and crew continue to work through solutions for various scenes that would normally require physical contact. Berg says that she is pleased with creative solutions that the students have been coming up with in order to portray affection between characters who, in most cases, will not even be occupying the same set.

The set design in Pridemore Playhouse is a first for the department. The stage has been split into two sets. Each utilizes a single camera for an actor. While actors will be performing as though they are in the same scene together, in reality they will be performing to a camera on separate sets designed to look like the same environment. The process introduced a number of new challenges for both actors and crew.

Shaly Farmer, a senior in the theatre program, is both an actor and a lighting designer for the show. She admits that in both roles she has had to delve into uncharted territory.