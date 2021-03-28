Community: The play's the thing for retirees in RU professor's Zoom course

Traditionally, RUI University has focused on offering face-to-face experiences. However, like all aspects of life, the coronavirus pandemic pushed most educational activities into virtual settings to protect residents and employees. The change offered an opportunity for Radford University to be involved.

Prior to the pandemic, Margaret Devaney, Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Radford, had been exploring the idea of offering art-based courses through RUI, but the physical distances between facilities across the state posed challenges for getting teachers to their locations. Once remote meetings became the norm, an opportunity opened up to attempt an online class for RUI’s residents. Devaney says that a historical look at musical theatre seemed like a good starting point for residents. She hopes that the relationship will continue, and that more classes will be offered during future sessions.

Young says he has enjoyed the opportunity to connect with the seniors in his class. He hopes that in the future, when the pandemic is a memory, he will be able to bring “Porterfield Ensemble,” a touring student group he manages, to some of the communities where he has been teaching.