Community: United Way hosting online Festival of Trees

United Way is excited to announce the first annual Festival of Trees! To help spread holiday cheer, United Way and some of their partner agencies will be decorating Christmas trees in each of their offices.

Organizers need the New River Valley’s help to pick a favorite tree! Pictures of each tree will be posted on unitedwaynrv.org/tree, and there will be a special trophy awarded to the winner.

Voting will be cast by donations of any amount. All the money raised through voting will go toward United Way’s mission of improving lives in the New River Valley.

Go to the website anytime between Monday, Dec. 7, and Jan. 4, 2021, to check out the trees and cast your vote!

For more information, email info@unitedwaynrv.org or call 381-2066.

Submitted by Autumn Waish

