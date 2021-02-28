Community: Upcoming exhibit at Art Pannonia coincides with gallery milestone

Most people wouldn’t generally consider April 1 to be an auspicious day. But April 1, 2021, happens to be the 20th anniversary of Art Pannonia in Blacksburg.
Owner Judy Garbera retired from a career as a microbiologist at Virginia Tech and launched the gallery at 114 N. Main St. with some partners on April 1, 2001. Those partners contributed both advice and physical labor to get the space open, but they “disappeared, for various reasons,” Garbera wrote in an email, and she bought the gallery building herself in 2006.
Garbera came to the United States from Hungary, and when she speaks her lilting accent is still evident. “In 1956 I was a university student in Budapest, participated in the Hungarian revolution, and escaped from Russian occupation and communism,” she wrote. She got a scholarship to attend Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, and after graduating came to work at Tech’s veterinary science department (and subsequently the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine).
But Garbera writes that she comes from a family of artists and “art in is my DNA.” Her brother, Peter Garbera, is a classic surrealist who teaches art students of all ages in Art Pannonia’s studio. Together they keep the business open every day of the week. The gallery hosts four exhibits a year, and has represented many of the area’s most accomplished artists.
The next show on the calendar is "Let Me Entertain You,” featuring works by New Age satirist Sally Mook. An opening is scheduled for Friday, March 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Sally has painted seriously over 20 years,” Garbera wrote in a news release about the exhibit. “She works mostly in a wide range of colors and techniques expressing imaginary as well as real-life experiences. Her paintings are full of playful animals, unusual landscapes, fairy tale creatures and humorous hidden messages.”
The text continues: “Sally is an artist’s artist. Her murals and painted gobblers decorate Blacksburg’s street scenes. She has entered and won over 60 competitions. Her success is phenomenal and yet she remains a warm and caring person, open and easy to approach for clients and students.”
The gallery actually scheduled the biannual exhibit two years ago, but Mook recently lost her husband of 66 years. “I asked Sally if she would be able to keep the date, and she said yes, to my delight,” Garbera explained in her press announcement. “In fact, she claimed it would be good for her to start painting again."
Garbera acknowledges that the past year has been a very difficult one in many ways. In fact, she says Art Pannonia’s 20-year anniversary took her a bit by surprise. But she stumbled upon an old photo of the gallery’s grand opening while she was preparing for the upcoming exhibit, and she couldn’t let the occasion slip by without notice.