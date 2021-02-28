Community: Upcoming exhibit at Art Pannonia coincides with gallery milestone

The next show on the calendar is "Let Me Entertain You,” featuring works by New Age satirist Sally Mook. An opening is scheduled for Friday, March 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Sally has painted seriously over 20 years,” Garbera wrote in a news release about the exhibit. “She works mostly in a wide range of colors and techniques expressing imaginary as well as real-life experiences. Her paintings are full of playful animals, unusual landscapes, fairy tale creatures and humorous hidden messages.”

The text continues: “Sally is an artist’s artist. Her murals and painted gobblers decorate Blacksburg’s street scenes. She has entered and won over 60 competitions. Her success is phenomenal and yet she remains a warm and caring person, open and easy to approach for clients and students.”

The gallery actually scheduled the biannual exhibit two years ago, but Mook recently lost her husband of 66 years. “I asked Sally if she would be able to keep the date, and she said yes, to my delight,” Garbera explained in her press announcement. “In fact, she claimed it would be good for her to start painting again."