Community: Virtual concert helps amputees walk again

Nonprofit Hope To Walk is hosting its first annual virtual concert, “Grateful Live,” Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. Join us, wherever you are in the world, for a night full of great music by multiple artists and stories from the field.

Hope To Walk provides low-cost prosthetic legs to the world’s poorest amputees free of charge. Currently, the organization serves amputees in Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala, Vietnam and the Bahamas, with dozens of other countries waiting. Not only do they donate these low-cost innovative prosthetic legs to amputees, they also train locals to build them and help them organize a clinic to eventually become self-sufficient.

Proceeds from the virtual concert will go toward helping Hope To Walk achieve its goal of providing amputees with a fresh restart on life through the gift of a new leg and renewed hope. A portion of the proceeds will go to Hurricane Eta relief in the devastated areas of Honduras.

You can participate as an individual watcher or create a team to fundraise and rock with! Raising $50 will get you a special edition Hope To Walk Grateful Live long-sleeve T-shirt!