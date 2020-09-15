Community: Wilderness Road Museum to celebrate history on Sept. 26

Travelers along the Great Wagon Road always needed a welcoming host to offer protection, hearty food, music and wares made by the local craftspeople. The historic village of Newbern served those needs for early settlers moving into the Wilderness of Kentucky and beyond.
And until this year, the Annual Newbern Fall Festival has also welcomed guests and offered some of those same amenities.
Things are indeed different this year -- historic, even -- but small groups of visitors can still experience the history, traditional foods, music and crafts of Newbern on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum.
Members of the Montgomery/Fincastle Living History group will be on-site and welcoming visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, tours of the Alexander/Hance home with the special “Herstory 1820-1920” exhibit will be offered. Traditional tasks such as corn shelling, pear butter making, beeswax candle dipping, apple cider pressing and others will be demonstrated near the 1818 German barn directly behind the main museum. Local favorites Indian Run Stringband will offer musical accompaniment starting at 1 p.m. on the back porch. And of course the famous Newbern cornbread and beans will be available for a $5 donation. Please pre-order your lunches, which may be enjoyed on-site or picked up to be enjoyed at home.
Pre-registration is required, and will be organized by one-hour time slots. Much like the cacophony of bells on the wagons and teams of the early travelers along the Wilderness Road that announced their arrival, our museum will need some notification of the expected time for your visit at this event. Please call or email to make your reservations, and to place your food orders: 674-4835 or wrrm5240@gmail.com.
The museum is located at 5240 Wilderness Road, Dublin. For those who can’t make it to the history celebration on Sept. 26, private tours can be arranged on other days. You can also follow our “Curbside History” videos on the museum’s Facebook page.
Learn more at https://wildernessroadregionalmuseum.com/.
Submitted by April Martin
