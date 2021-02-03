 Skip to main content
Community: Will you take the “Souper Bowl Challenge”?
Join the YMCA at Virginia Tech for our first annual “Souper Bowl Challenge”! We are very excited about this fun new fundraising event, which also provides the opportunity to support a new local business, Souper Hero Blacksburg.

Tickets cost $20.21 each and are available now until Sunday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m. Each ticket is for one five-soup sampler from Souper Hero, and comprises five specialty soups (3.5 ounces each) with crackers made by Blacksburg Bagel. The sampler includes seafood gumbo, horseradish shrimp, Vietnamese noodle, Brunswick stew and roasted garlic and potato.

You can purchase tickets at our virtual event site, https://www.eventeny.com/events/ymcasouperbowl-1046/ . Then collect your sampler on “Souper Bowl Day,” Tuesday, Feb 9, by calling Souper Hero. You can find them at https://www.souperheroblacksburg.com/.

Participants will also receive a $5 off a $20 future purchase from Souper Hero. Also, return to the event site to vote for your favorite soup flavor and be entered to win great prizes! Voting opens Feb. 9.

Proceeds from the Souper Bowl Challenge will support the YMCA at VT’s local programs, including Meals On Main, Senior Connections, after school tutoring and more.

Our thanks to Souper Hero for their partnership in this inaugural fundraising event!

Submitted by Laureen Blakemore

