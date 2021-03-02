 Skip to main content
Community: Y at VT cooks up Pi Day fundraiser

030721-roa-nr-yvt-pi-p01

S'mores pie from Blacksburg Bagels is one of four different pies being offered in the YMCA at Virginia Tech's new "Try Y's Pi" fundraiser.

 YMCA at Virginia Tech, provided

Hot on the heels of last month’s Souper Bowl Challenge fundraiser, the YMCA at Virginia Tech invites the community to join us for the first annual "Try Y's Pi" tasting event, in partnership with four of Blacksburg's best bakeries.

Pi (the Greek letter) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is celebrated around the world on March 14 (3/14), and is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of pi, talk to their friends about arithmetic -- and to eat pie.

We can help with the eating pie part!

"Try Y's Pi" offers a delicious sampler including apple crumb pie from Bollo's, tomato pie from Next Door Bake Shop, strawberry rhubarb pie from Our Daily Bread and S’mores pie from Blacksburg Bagels.

Tickets are $20.21 (plus processing fee) and are available online. Proceeds from this event will support the YMCA at VT’s local programs such as Meals On Main, Senior Connections and more.

Order your ticket to purchase your four-piece pie sampler https://www.eventeny.com/events/ymcatryyspi-1129/ .

Tickets are on sale now through March 9, so don’t miss out on your piece of the pie!

Submitted by Laureen Blakemore

And the winner is...

The first annual YMCA at Virginia Tech Souper Bowl Challenge took place in February in partnership with Souper Hero Blacksburg.

Participants purchased tickets for a special five-soup sampler from Souper Hero, and then had the opportunity to vote for their favorite. Of the five featured soups -- Vietnamese noodle, Brunswick Stew, seafood gumbo, horseradish shrimp, roasted garlic and potato -- the winning soup, with 49% of the vote, was horseradish shrimp!

All who voted were entered into a drawing to win downtown Blacksburg gift certificates and gift cards from Souper Hero, and four lucky voters took home prizes. 

Learn more about Souper Hero at https://www.souperheroblacksburg.com/.

