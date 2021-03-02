Community: Y at VT cooks up Pi Day fundraiser

Hot on the heels of last month’s Souper Bowl Challenge fundraiser, the YMCA at Virginia Tech invites the community to join us for the first annual "Try Y's Pi" tasting event, in partnership with four of Blacksburg's best bakeries.

Pi (the Greek letter) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is celebrated around the world on March 14 (3/14), and is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of pi, talk to their friends about arithmetic -- and to eat pie.

We can help with the eating pie part!

"Try Y's Pi" offers a delicious sampler including apple crumb pie from Bollo's, tomato pie from Next Door Bake Shop, strawberry rhubarb pie from Our Daily Bread and S’mores pie from Blacksburg Bagels.

Tickets are $20.21 (plus processing fee) and are available online. Proceeds from this event will support the YMCA at VT’s local programs such as Meals On Main, Senior Connections and more.

Order your ticket to purchase your four-piece pie sampler https://www.eventeny.com/events/ymcatryyspi-1129/ .

Tickets are on sale now through March 9, so don’t miss out on your piece of the pie!

Submitted by Laureen Blakemore