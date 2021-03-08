Community: Youth Art Month in downtown Pulaski includes displays, scavenger hunt

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is collaborating with local businesses to turn downtown Pulaski into an exhibit for Youth Art Month that includes a fun scavenger hunt game for $50 in art supplies.
Youth Art Month is an annual celebration of student artists and their teachers started by the Council for Art Education. It occurs every March, and is one of the most popular exhibits hosted by the Fine Arts Center. Usually, student artists of all ages in kindergarten through high school from across the region submit hundreds of works to exhibit in the center’s Edna B. Love Gallery. The event normally culminates with a reception that brings dozens of families to Pulaski on a weekend afternoon to view the art, mingle and enjoy historic downtown.
It was during Youth Art Month 2020 that the Fine Arts Center, like most businesses, had to close down. Not wanting to go two years without this popular exhibit, the center's board of directors came up with a plan to continue the exhibit in a safe environment, plus adding an interactive twist!
FACNRV coordinated this year's event with Pulaski on Main director Patrick Ford, who shared, “It has been great seeing downtown Pulaski getting behind Youth Art Month, but what made this event for me was seeing a young artist posing for a picture with her artwork on display. We should endeavor for everyone to find their place downtown, even our children!”
Throughout the month of March, visitors to historic downtown Pulaski can view student art work displayed in windows of cooperating businesses on Main Street, in addition to the Pulaski County Library one block over.
More than 90 different pieces were provided by students in Pulaski County Schools, Shawsville Middle School and programs sponsored by the YMCA of Pulaski County. The art is grouped thematically, either by an art technique the young students demonstrate or based on an inspiration, like Van Gogh’s famous “Starry Night.”
Visitors can also play an interactive scavenger hunt as they view the publicly displayed art. Pick up a game card in the mailbox at the Fine Arts Center at 21 W. Main St. or from the Pulaski County Library at 60 Third St. NW (during business hours) to start the hunt! At each installation, visitors will find a QR code, which can be scanned by free apps on phones or mobile devices. These codes will open a web page that will tell a bit about the art as well as help to complete the scavenger hunt game card.
“Our teachers, their students and their families have all gone through so much this year,” said John Ross, president of the board of directors. “We didn’t want to miss the opportunity to acknowledge that through all the difficulties they’ve faced, many of them still created art. This is a testament to the ongoing efforts of our local art teachers and their students and families, many of whom had to support learning at home. I’m sure you’ll enjoy viewing some great art by our local young artists. You will be amazed at what young people can do.”
The art exhibit will be up through March 31. Completed game cards can be dropped back off at the Fine Arts Center mailbox or the Pulaski County Library to be entered into a drawing for $50 in art supplies. The drawing will be held April 1.
For more information about the center, visit https://www.facnrv.org/ or email info@FACNRV.org.
Submitted by John Ross