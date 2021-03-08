Community: Youth Art Month in downtown Pulaski includes displays, scavenger hunt

Throughout the month of March, visitors to historic downtown Pulaski can view student art work displayed in windows of cooperating businesses on Main Street, in addition to the Pulaski County Library one block over.

More than 90 different pieces were provided by students in Pulaski County Schools, Shawsville Middle School and programs sponsored by the YMCA of Pulaski County. The art is grouped thematically, either by an art technique the young students demonstrate or based on an inspiration, like Van Gogh’s famous “Starry Night.”

Visitors can also play an interactive scavenger hunt as they view the publicly displayed art. Pick up a game card in the mailbox at the Fine Arts Center at 21 W. Main St. or from the Pulaski County Library at 60 Third St. NW (during business hours) to start the hunt! At each installation, visitors will find a QR code, which can be scanned by free apps on phones or mobile devices. These codes will open a web page that will tell a bit about the art as well as help to complete the scavenger hunt game card.