Cornershot: 2020 brings fresh perspective to historical parade

2020 brings possible insight to history
On a quiet Veterans Day a year ago — we were so young then — this paper’s Looking Back column caught my eye.
One entry for 1919 said that despite a strong rain 20,000 to 30,000 people [!] lined the streets “to pay homage to Roanoke’s quota of world war veterans.”
It’s always interesting to Look Back — say, it’s not called WWI since who knew about WWII back then? But 2020 would make this bit-of-history more than “interesting.”
Figuring my history-professor-cousin would appreciate some hometown reading, I shared. Recently she had visited me to scan her grandfather’s World War I letters; he had been awarded the French Medal of Honor for serving as a physician in France. (Somehow archives land with moi. I know not why.)
Yes, she appreciated — but wait, there’s more! Right away she mused about that era’s other grim Foe: Influenza.
Such awareness comes with her territory: Cousin is a virologist. That’s why she had researched the stash of old letters — for her grandfather’s overseas observations as this new plague attacked.
She recalled something from Nelson Harris’ “Hidden History of Roanoke”: Case numbers had subsided in 1919, but influenza “returned in force in February 1920.”
Might Roanoke’s packed parade have contributed to its return?
“Oh well, interesting,” I thought, “but that was Then.” I forgot about that long-gone plague.
Until 2020… When the long-ago and “just-academic” stuff Got Real.
So, yeh, dangit, I HATE missing my Pride-of-Salem-band grandkids marching into Salem Stadium or in the Christmas parade — but I hear science and history shouting even louder than trombones and tubas.
Emily Paine Carter, a masked reader in Salem who gives thanks for historians, scientists and journalists
