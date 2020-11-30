Cornershot: 2020 brings fresh perspective to historical parade

“Oh well, interesting,” I thought, “but that was Then.” I forgot about that long-gone plague.

Until 2020… When the long-ago and “just-academic” stuff Got Real.

So, yeh, dangit, I HATE missing my Pride-of-Salem-band grandkids marching into Salem Stadium or in the Christmas parade — but I hear science and history shouting even louder than trombones and tubas.

Emily Paine Carter, a masked reader in Salem who gives thanks for historians, scientists and journalists

