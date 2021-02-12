Cornershot: A man named Richard

About eight years ago, a man named Richard chose Smith Mountain Lake as the premier location for his newest creation — an authentic, grassroots steel drum band. He named it the Parrot Band and began recruiting with a few newspaper articles and by word of mouth.

Not quite knowing whom he would get, Richard had minimal expectations. No music skills were needed, walking and chewing gum at the same time had no bearing, and standing up straight was not relevant. The agility to raise both arms and hold a stick were the primary factors. Consequently, Richard got a strange mixture comprised mainly of retirees including former teachers, salespeople, librarians, therapists, a California drummer gal, an electrical engineer, a CIA guy, an outdoor lighting specialist, a radio station owner and many others who were not yet content to ride off into the sunset.