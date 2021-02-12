Cornershot: A man named Richard

About eight years ago, a man named Richard chose Smith Mountain Lake as the premier location for his newest creation — an authentic, grassroots steel drum band. He named it the Parrot Band and began recruiting with a few newspaper articles and by word of mouth.
Not quite knowing whom he would get, Richard had minimal expectations. No music skills were needed, walking and chewing gum at the same time had no bearing, and standing up straight was not relevant. The agility to raise both arms and hold a stick were the primary factors. Consequently, Richard got a strange mixture comprised mainly of retirees including former teachers, salespeople, librarians, therapists, a California drummer gal, an electrical engineer, a CIA guy, an outdoor lighting specialist, a radio station owner and many others who were not yet content to ride off into the sunset.
With the genders about even, the members of the newly formed band averaged about 65 years old. Today, some members have breached 80, and many of the original members still play vigorously. Assuming that Richard is between 65 and 90, his enthusiasm, as demonstrated by his attacks on a set of cocktail drums, motivates the members to stay young. He plays strengths and strengthens weaknesses, but occasionally will tell a member to just hum along. If sour notes are really dominant, he might suggest the temporary use of Q-Tips instead of drumsticks. Humor, kindness and praise seem to be prime motivators for old folks.
What is truly amazing about Richard is his boundless energy. Early on he created two more steel drum bands at the lake, made significant contributions to the Franklin County schools music programs, started a marimba band, corralled several folks to learn the ukulele, and mixed in a few accordions for good measure. He has similar activities in the Roanoke area.
Aside from just plain having a good time, Richard’s bands have raised thousands of dollars for local charities. Venues have included churches, the Hotel Roanoke, the Harvester in Rocky Mount, various schools and the YMCA.
Richard Rudolph is truly a legend in my mind.
— Jim Wood, a reader in Glade Hill
