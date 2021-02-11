Cornershot: A Southern turn of phrase

We might not have movies and ballgames right now, but we do have popcorn.

I don’t remember when I first learned to call popcorn kernels that didn’t completely pop “old maids.” After a small survey, I found that most folks had never heard the term. I’ve done some research and learned that the term was first used in 1886 and was once used in a 1947 cookbook.

Sometimes the expressions and traditions we’ve grown accustomed to are not the words and food of others. Is it chili with beans or chili beans?

When my daughter was born in Frederick, Maryland, on New Year’s Eve, I was disappointed at breakfast the next morning — no grits — and no black-eyed peas and collards for lunch or supper on New Year’s Day, either.

July 4th came with no barbecue (pulled pork). What we called wild plums were referred to as cherries. Speckled butter beans and cornbread dressing were nowhere to be found. The term “pot liquor” had to be explained. (It’s the juice left behind after greens are cooked.)

After growing up in a small South Carolina town and moving to a town above the line, we military wives quickly expanded our horizons.

— Carol D. F. Goad, a reader in Roanoke County

