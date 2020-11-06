Cornershot: A 'sweet' butter dish to cherish

Each time I pick up my sweet butter dish, it reminds me of my trip to the Midwest in September 2019.

For many moons, I had been looking to add to my cut clear glass collection. When I found this circular dish in an antique store in Arthur, Illinois, a lovely Amish community, I wondered about the farmhouse it belonged to and how much homemade butter it held. Now, once again it holds butter, Land O’Lakes, my favorite. But you may be wondering what makes it a sweet butter dish.

When I found it in the antique store, I could hardly contain my private joy. Have you ever experienced a moment like that? I bet you have. On a recent summer day, having that beautiful moment wash over me was precious. Holding that butter dish brought a feeling of peace wrapped in wonderful memories.

Right now we are all wondering when we will be released into peace from this pandemic. So clutch your piece of joy close to your heart, close your eyes to see that moment, breathe deeply and smell that day’s fragrance, listen for its sounds. Let yourself be released into that moment, and know in your heart that this, too, shall pass.

— Jacqueline Hull, a reader in Bedford

