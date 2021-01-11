Cornershot: A very merry Christmas alongside 12 siblings

Carol Worley, a reader in Roanoke, shares this remembrance from her great aunt, one of 13 children, from the early first decade of 1900.

CHRISTMAS AT OUR HOUSE

By Ethel Geil McCauley

We were never taught to believe in Santa Claus. Neither did we have Christmas trees. But it was a very special time for us because we never had special attention and gifts at any other time. We looked forward to Christmas morning with great anticipation. It was the one big day when everyone found a gift all their own. We always got the same number of nuts, candy and one orange and a toy, which was a surprise. It was our custom to set a pan with our name on it and line them up on the bench at the dining room table. I remember how we enjoyed trading candy and nuts for another of our choice.