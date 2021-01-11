Cornershot: A very merry Christmas alongside 12 siblings

Carol Worley, a reader in Roanoke, shares this remembrance from her great aunt, one of 13 children, from the early first decade of 1900.
CHRISTMAS AT OUR HOUSE
By Ethel Geil McCauley
We were never taught to believe in Santa Claus. Neither did we have Christmas trees. But it was a very special time for us because we never had special attention and gifts at any other time. We looked forward to Christmas morning with great anticipation. It was the one big day when everyone found a gift all their own. We always got the same number of nuts, candy and one orange and a toy, which was a surprise. It was our custom to set a pan with our name on it and line them up on the bench at the dining room table. I remember how we enjoyed trading candy and nuts for another of our choice.
Toys varied. Boys would get tops, hard rubber balls, wind-up toys or maybe a mouth harp (harmonica). I remember one year all the boys got hard rubber balls, and I got one, too. It snowed all day and we bounced our balls on the kitchen floor, counting the catches. I bounced mine too high, and it disappeared. Everyone joined in the search, crawling over the floor, looking under cupboards, the woodbox and stoves. Suddenly the scent of burning rubber filled the room. We knew then where to look. It had bounced in the open grate of the kitchen stove. After much scrambling, it was recovered, but it didn’t look the same. It was blistered, and of course I cried and thought it was ruined. Papa came to the rescue and assured me the heat had only softened the rubber and made it bounce higher.
It was a rule on Christmas morning that everyone had to be fully dressed and washed before we marched in a body to see our gifts. I assure you that was one time when long stockings and long underwear were done the quick way.
It was a family tradition to have fried oysters for breakfast. Papa always fried them and they were the best! I always wondered why the oysters never tasted the same after I grew up. Was it a childish fancy or the way they were dipped and fried in hog lard? Yes, our Christmas was great!
Do you have an interesting story or observation to share? Write it in less than 200 words, include your name and place of residence, and email it to extra@roanoke.com. Your CornerShot may appear in a future Extra section.