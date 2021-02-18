Cornershot: ABCs are just the beginning

One of my favorite subjects in school as a teenager was English. In particular, I loved studying for vocabulary quizzes. Learning new words was like flipping on a light switch, illuminating the world in a whole new way.

I still get a kick out of how ubiquitous the word ubiquitous became after I learned what it meant.

As a junior in high school, I spent the bulk of my free time studying vocab words for the SATs. I made color-coded index cards from a book full of 50-cent words, pairing each one with its definition. The act of writing things down with pen and paper has always been my best mode of learning. The words were quickly seared into my memory.

Unfortunately, in addition to being a skilled wordsmith, I am also a procrastinator. By the time I started making my index cards, the SATs were fast approaching. So I only ever made it past the C’s.

For the following months, I found myself talking quite eloquently with my newfound lexicon. In fact, I still remember most of the words I learned: aberration, ameliorate, bastion, cacophony.

Unfortunately, I never found enough reason or opportunity to go back and finish the rest of my alphabetized index cards.

And I’ve learned that when you’re in your 30s, most people aren’t very impressed when you say you know your A’s, B’s and C’s.

— Suzanne Miller, former features editor and a reader in Salem