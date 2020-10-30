Cornershot: About a trillion

I am certainly a senior citizen, certified and well worn. I have learned a few things about money on my journey through this “commercial hearted journey” that is my long life, but I just figured something out that I must share.
Just how much money is a trillion dollars? Must not be much since we hear the word thrown around as if we should all be familiar with how much $1,000,000,000,000 is.
The amount is a most commonly used (misused?) word in the land of Washington insiders. I mean the inside the Capitol insiders.
Well, hold your breath, everybody. A trillion dollars is one million, million dollars.
Imagine — one million stacks of $1,000,000. Oh my Lord, Dear Lord, please teach our government officials what an almost impossible amount of money that is to comprehend. They really need to know just what they are talking about when they say 1 trillion, or 5 trillion, or 9 trillion dollars as though it can be easily used to buy an ice cream cone or a trip to China.
They say money can’t buy happiness. You can “take that to the bank” for certain.
Maybe we should ask our representatives to sit down and count to 1 trillion. They must get started right away! Those trillions are flying out the doors (those big brass doors), and they don’t ever come back.
— Sarah Gill McDaniel, a reader in Roanoke
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!