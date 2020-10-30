Cornershot: About a trillion

I am certainly a senior citizen, certified and well worn. I have learned a few things about money on my journey through this “commercial hearted journey” that is my long life, but I just figured something out that I must share.

Just how much money is a trillion dollars? Must not be much since we hear the word thrown around as if we should all be familiar with how much $1,000,000,000,000 is.

The amount is a most commonly used (misused?) word in the land of Washington insiders. I mean the inside the Capitol insiders.

Well, hold your breath, everybody. A trillion dollars is one million, million dollars.

Imagine — one million stacks of $1,000,000. Oh my Lord, Dear Lord, please teach our government officials what an almost impossible amount of money that is to comprehend. They really need to know just what they are talking about when they say 1 trillion, or 5 trillion, or 9 trillion dollars as though it can be easily used to buy an ice cream cone or a trip to China.

They say money can’t buy happiness. You can “take that to the bank” for certain.