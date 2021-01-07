Cornershot: Above and beyond the call of duty

On Dec. 8, while I was pulling out of Towers Mall, a car behind me hit my car’s bumper.

The other lady driver and I got out just as a police officer walked down to our cars. He was in the lot and just happened to hear the accident.

Although he could not write a report for an accident on private property, he patiently and kindly had us move our cars and stay inside while he went back and forth between us telling us exactly what to do and sharing all information between us.

I don’t know if he was so nice because we were senior citizens, or women, but I got the feeling that he was just an all-around nice person.

At a time when police officers are under such stress in their low-paid and high-stress profession, this young man demonstrated such kindness and patience.

I am sorry to say that I was nervous and forgot his name, but I hope he knows how appreciative I am for everything he and his colleagues do for the community every day. His mom would be proud, and I feel much safer knowing he is looking out for us. Thank you.

— Donna Bowers, a reader in Roanoke

