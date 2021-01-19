Cornershot: Acts of kindness make the world go round

We have recently started grocery delivery via Instacart and have overall been very pleased. On one particular day, our shopper at Kroger was excellent, finding all the items on our list except paper towels. With a scary increase in COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke Valley, paper products were again being hoarded.

When she delivered our order, we had a lovely conversation. She shared that her job had been a victim of the pandemic and that she was enjoying working for Instacart. She is able to arrange her work hours so she can be home with her children ages 10, 7 and 3 at times that allowed her to participate in their schooling. As she left, she said she would check around for paper towels and let me know if she saw them at other stores.

Less than an hour later, my phone rang and she was at our door, holding a six-pack of paper towels she found at another Kroger store.

My insistent offer to pay her for the towels and her gas were firmly rejected, saying this was a gift from her. She said to pay it forward the first time I had a chance.

What a remarkable example of the basic kindness and generosity that is an integral part of the glue that binds our society.

— Michael Risk, a reader in southwest Roanoke County

