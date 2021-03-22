 Skip to main content
Cornershot: All is calm, all is bright
Cornershot: All is calm, all is bright

Right after Christmas, a CD got stuck in my car’s player. I know when it happened because the music was Christmas carols. I listen to carols for a couple of weeks before Christmas, but never after.

So here I was, a low-tech person as far as sound systems go, with carols my only option to the regular radio fare.

My first reaction was: This must be fixed now!

However, life in the pandemic era has made me a bit more flexible. Our mechanic has been backed up with big jobs, and even had to put off a needed repair to my husband’s car. I decided I could live with the situation until I at least needed an oil change.

I just wouldn’t use the CD player, I decided.

But one day after the chaos of Jan. 6 when everything on the radio was getting on my last nerve, I decided to switch to the CD.

“All is calm. All is bright,” I heard.

I immediately felt better.

I have begun to listen to the carols more frequently, and they always give me a lift. I often have the volume low so I don’t hear all the words, but I experience the feeling of peace they impart.

“Oh tidings of comfort and joy. Comfort and joy.”

— Sue Lindsey, a reader in Roanoke

