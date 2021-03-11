 Skip to main content
Cornershot: An act of kindness
Cornershot: An act of kindness

My husband and I walk for exercise. Last November, we were walking down Windsor Avenue in the early morning hours enjoying the fall colors.

My husband's phone buzzed to let us know our daughter had sent new pictures of our grandsons. We stopped to look at the photos and then continued our walk and returned home.

When we got home, my husband realized that his license had fallen out when he reached for his phone. He retraced the route in hopes of finding the missing license but without any luck.

That evening, there was a knock on the door. When I looked out, I saw a young man holding up the missing license.

He told me he found the license that morning and had come by our house to return it on his way to work. We were still out walking unaware it was lost.

We thanked him for his efforts in making two trips to return it. He was very modest about his efforts. Later, we realized that we didn't get his name.

In spite of all the turmoil in society today, I'd like to remind people that there is kindness in Roanoke, and that man was a shining example of it.

— Yolanda Eaddy and Ronald Gordon, readers in Roanoke

