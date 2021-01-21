Cornershot: An anniversary to remember

May 23, 2020 — not a particularly significant date, except to us. The pathway has been long, filled with millstones and milestones, but traveled together to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary.

It was more of a quiet whimper than a loud bang, but nonetheless meaningful to us. It was certainly a memorable day as we dealt with various restraints due to COVID-19. No celebratory gatherings; no fancy dinners out; no traveling to faraway places. We did receive some lovely cards and calls from friends and family, but no hugs.

Be that as it may, we are thankful to have come this far with each other and be here to tell the tale. Can't wait for our 51st.

Reality now; dreams deferred.

— Charles and Gwen Knowlton, readers in Roanoke

