Cornershot: Betcha can't put up just one Christmas decoration

Since COVID-19 restrictions on social interaction are darkening the yuletide, and recognizing that we will have no guests, my wife and I decide to decorate sparingly for Christmas this year. Unpacking and repacking, assembling and disassembling, putting things up and taking them down will all be avoided.

So we choose only the Nativity set for display.

After carefully arranging 75-year-old papier mache figurines and stepping back to admire the rustic tableau, we are flooded with memories. Then we think a few red bows on newel posts and tables will add greatly to the effect, and they are easy to handle. And it is little trouble to replace white candles with red ones on the mantels.

Nothing seems quite right, though, without the garland, so we relent and add that. Strings of tiny lights are battery-powered and don’t even require receptacles, and their beauty is undeniable. We find gold angels in the box with the candles, so we might as well place them strategically to heighten the ambience.

Poinsettias here and there provide a warm slash of color and require little labor. While we are at it, that small tree with crystal ornaments would be no trouble at all. Evergreen wreaths that are already made are easy to hang on mirrors and porch lanterns, and the tiny red sled gives the entry a welcoming touch.