Cornershot: Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble

Who hasn’t stared at a baby blowing bubbles and thought, “Oh how precious”! Now, who wouldn’t stare at someone 68 years old blowing bubbles and think, “Oh, her poor family?”

Thankfully, my bubble blowing is fully intentional, and my family is fully supportive.

Five months ago, my throat and a very fast moving tennis ball introduced themselves to each other during a volley at the net. Full disclosure here: Someone took their eye off the ball. C’est moi!

The bad news is that the repercussions from this unfortunate liaison took five months to diagnose, as the symptoms were identical to COVID-19. I was sent from doctor to doctor, each of whom drew more blood than the previous one. I was beginning to wonder if there was a secret vampire we ‘Nokers knew nothing about.

My health seemed to worsen by the day, and my voice began to sound more and more like Dr. Fauci's with every passing week. My last stop was to a cardiologist, who agreed with me upfront that my heart was perfect (#justsaying), but he was curious about my voice. Bingo! Someone who finally took the time to listen.