Cornershot: Deer's playful mood brings splash of joy

Whenever there is a heavy downpour, the yard across the road below my house floods. An area of approximately 50 by 20 feet holds around 6 inches of rainwater until it seeps into the ground or drains into the nearby creek.

After this last heavy rainfall, the sky cleared enough to allow for some periodic sunshine. I happened to look out a window and saw a youngster running up and down the length of this flood water. It was having such an obviously good time. Jumping up and down, seemingly enjoying the splashing, perhaps because it had all that to itself.

Observing closer I noticed, presumably, the mother standing near the roadway keeping a watchful lookout. Never looking at her young charge having fun, the mother maintained an ever vigilant stance for any threats that may come. This playful sight lasted for several minutes. Then the doe and her yearling quickly moved on.

I’ve never seen deer do more than graze, watch for threats and run away. Yet, here was a young one struck with a compulsion many humans have felt at one time or another. Actions appearing to display the sheer joy of just being alive. A priceless moment unrecorded, but ever in my memory.

— T. Michael Maher, a reader in Roanoke County

Do you have an interesting story or observation to share? Write it in less than 200 words, include your name and place of residence, and email it to extra@roanoke.com. Your CornerShot may appear in a future Extra section.

