Cornershot: Dreaming of better days to come

I’ve had vivid dreams all my life, and ever since the coronavirus pandemic started, they’ve centered on terrible natural disasters or scary scenarios, such as being stuck in unmasked crowds or being separated from my loved ones. Apparently, I’m not alone. Mental health professionals say many of us are having unusual nightmares during this stressful time.

But a few weeks ago, I had a dream that was both comforting and uplifting. It was set in the future, and I was walking around Downtown Roanoke. It was a lovely, cool, sunny day, and people were strolling through the streets and going in and out of interesting new shops, including one that would make up a cheese plate to go with whatever wine you bought.

There were men, women and children of all ages and every ethnicity laughing and talking and taking pictures while sitting together in groups around a spacious pedestrian mall. They were all wearing beautiful, colorful clothing (as opposed to the drab T-shirts and sweats we’re wearing now), and there wasn’t a single mask in sight. I had just arrived from a few blocks away, where I had been riding a giant water slide that took up most of Campbell Avenue.