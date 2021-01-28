Cornershot: Family motto extends to friends

This story began with my longtime friend Kathie, who passed away in October.

As a child, she spent summers with her grandmother. Every day Kathie had to go out in the hot sun and pick the “suckers” off the tomato plants. One day she came back inside complaining that it was too hard.

The grandmother said, “Well, Kathie, you can do hard things.” This became a family motto, and over the years each of her children passed it on to others.

One day Kathie was driving her great-grandchildren home from school and heard from the back seat the little girl saying that arithmetic was “too hard.” Then she heard the child’s little brother reply, “Well, you can do hard things.”

I never learned this notion until I heard Kathie’s story. As I recently sat looking at all my clutter, and thinking it would never get cleared, I got an idea. I began to clean, took multiple breaks, rested and began again. It works! I now know I can do hard things.

Bless you, Kathie, and your wise grandmother.

— Ann E. Hale, a reader in Roanoke

