Cornershot: Grade inflation makes us all above average

Grade inflation makes us all above average
Garrison Keillor once spoke of a town named Lake Wobegon where all the children were above average. Based on The Roanoke Times’ Dec. 12 article on Roanoke County schools, it appears that the area is approaching that mythical state of excellence.
Yes, the purpose of the article was to use grade data for the past two years to show how virtual learning had reduced student performance, especially for those scoring in the D and F levels. But to me, the glaring message presented was just how far “grade inflation” has progressed. Apparently the new norm is for roughly 80% of today’s students to have A or B grade averages with the vast majority (about 50% of the total) at the A level.
At one time, back in the era when dinosaurs roamed the earth and I was in high school, we were told that a grade of C was “average.” By those standards an amazing 80% of the students in Roanoke County high schools are above average. I can hardly wait for all these geniuses to reach maturity and start saving the world and being rewarded with Nobel prizes and other lofty recognitions. Perhaps one can begin by developing a new definition of the word “average.”
With grades like these, is it any wonder that colleges and universities are now dropping high school grades and similar measures from their admission criteria?
— Jim Marchman, a reader in Blacksburg and former associate dean of engineering at Virginia Tech
