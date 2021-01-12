Cornershot: Grade inflation makes us all above average

Grade inflation makes us all above average

Garrison Keillor once spoke of a town named Lake Wobegon where all the children were above average. Based on The Roanoke Times’ Dec. 12 article on Roanoke County schools, it appears that the area is approaching that mythical state of excellence.

Yes, the purpose of the article was to use grade data for the past two years to show how virtual learning had reduced student performance, especially for those scoring in the D and F levels. But to me, the glaring message presented was just how far “grade inflation” has progressed. Apparently the new norm is for roughly 80% of today’s students to have A or B grade averages with the vast majority (about 50% of the total) at the A level.