Cornershot: Grocery order gone haywire

Our new lifestyle has created opportunities for laughter at ourselves and our new situations.

Almost every morning I check in with my friend Joan in Northern Virginia. She lives alone, and the morning’s well-being check suffices for a coffee over the back fence.

Did I mention that Joan is my age? Well past our allotted three score and 10?

Joan has resisted getting groceries online, but she finally gave in and with great care placed an online order. It was time consuming, but all worked well. After the first order she gained confidence and has continued the practice.

There are sometimes substitutions, but the store’s policy is that if they make a mistake, the customer gets a credit and can just keep the item. I guess restocking and actual returns are too cumbersome.

Joan was feeling quite pleased with the way her grocery procurement was making her life easier. But recently there was a hitch. In her order when she unpacked everything there was a surprise — five boxes of Tampax with no expiration date! However, Joan is well beyond her own “use by date” for this product.