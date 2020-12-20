Cornershot: Holiday cheer that's 'Totes Noke'

My husband and I moved from urban Cincinnati, Ohio, to Roanoke about nine years ago.

It took some time to adjust to the slower, quirky vibe of the Star City. We eventually coined a descriptive term for the idiosyncrasies of our new home: “Totes (slang for totally) Noke.”

Examples are the furniture store with free Cokes and the “grocery gitter” station wagon racing through the city.

Two Totes Noke favorites come to mind during the holidays. The first is the old barn on Garst Mill Road with the window facing north. About a week before Halloween, a spooky jack-o’-lantern can be seen peering out. On Thanksgiving, the pumpkin is rotated to represent the harvest. When Christmas nears, the pumpkin is replaced with a Santa Claus.

What fun for my children as we constantly traverse that windy road!

The second Totes Noke holiday gem is the little decorated Christmas tree placed in the grassy field along the Wonju entrance to Interstate 581. Who puts it there, and why there?

Sadly, the little tree has been missing the past few years. I’ve considered adopting this little tradition, because we could really use a little extra Totes Noke holiday cheer this year.

— Elizabeth Kent, a reader in Roanoke

Do you have an interesting story or observation to share? Write it in less than 200 words, include your name and place of residence, and email it to extra@roanoke.com. Your CornerShot may appear in a future Extra section.