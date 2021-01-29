Cornershot: Kindergarden wisdom from church school

This is a tribute to a 5-year-old who demonstrated extraordinary wisdom during an unpleasant time in our country’s history. At the time, Bill Clinton was president of the United States, and he displayed a stunning flaw by a dalliance with a White House intern.

Also around this time, each September, our senior pastor at Bethany Covenant Church in New Hampshire would take a morning when he would share the roles of the church staff with the 100 or so kindergarteners who attended our church school.

Pastor settled into his chair one particular morning, and all the eager faces turned his way. He would ask them what their take was on each staff member duties — senior pastor, assistant pastor, secretary, youth minister, music minister and finally the sexton.

As Pastor searched their shiny faces during the breathtaking silence, one little boy poked his hand above everyone’s head.

Pastor acknowledged him. The youngster quietly said, “Pastor, I don’t think we want to go there.”

When I heard the story, I laughed till my sides hurt. Then I decided from that point on my husband’s job title would be administrative maintenance since he did paperwork ordering supplies and tracking all the janitorial tasks he performed each week at the church.

— Jacqueline Hull, a reader in Bedford

