Cornershot: Lessons of hard work learned early
Cornershot: Lessons of hard work learned early

Ann Hale’s story about her late friend picking suckers off tomato plants [Cornershot, Jan. 29] reminded me of my own experience with them.

My grandfather raised tomatoes, sweet corn and cucumbers to supply produce stands in Montgomery County, Maryland. My job was cutting the suckers, and the last summer I worked for him in 1964 he had 1,000 plants in four rows of 250, all in 5-foot-high wire cages. By the time I got through all of them, it was time to start over.

The next March, I turned 14 and could get a work permit. I got a job in an Esso station that summer, pumping gas, washing windshields, checking oil and tire pressure back when we really had service stations.

I still have the original Social Security card I was required to get, with my name and address typed in on a manual typewriter. Every time I see it, it reminds me of those long, hot summer days bending down to cut suckers and getting the green sap caked on my hands until they looked like some monster’s.

Like Ann’s friend Kathie, I learned that I could do hard things.

— Bill Bestpitch, a reader in Roanoke

Do you have an interesting story or observation to share? Write it in less than 200 words, include your name and place of residence, and email it to extra@roanoke.com. Your CornerShot may appear in a future Extra section.

