Cornershot: Litter critters, time to change your tune

Litter critters, time to change your tune

I loved the Bill Hackworth piece that appeared as the Jan. 10 Cornershot. He wrote about picking up trash as he and his wife walk their neighborhood and greenway.

It brought back a memory of my dad. He and Mom lived at Smith Mountain Lake for many years and were great walkers.

They walked three miles along those rural roads nearly every morning, picking up trash along the way.

Daddy liked to arrange music and compose jingles. Most of them were silly and corny, but this one I especially liked:

I’ve picked up the trash along my road.

Now it’s clean and sparkles like new.

So keep your garbage in your car,

You dirty bastard you.

— Jill James, a reader in Roanoke

