Cornershot: Lost and found

Lost and found
As I spent time recently with two dear friends, Cindy and Meg, we talked about what we had lost and found in the very challenging year of 2020.
One loss was the ability to travel and be with loved ones: periodic weekends to see our daughter in North Carolina; a trip to visit with college friends for the Apple Blossom Festival; a long weekend at the beach with my friends from childhood. I missed going to church in person for many months. I missed meeting with co-workers and students in person in my role as a manager and career coach at a local university.
But some of those losses led me to things I found. My husband and I started a ritual where most days I bring him lunch wherever he is working on the family farm. Each visit provides a welcome change of perspective from a computer screen, as I have the opportunity to watch a baby calf kick up her heels, look for birds I love to see, soak in the panorama from atop a hill, listen to the gurgling creek as the sun makes the water sparkle, smell the freshly mowed hay — such a feast for the senses.
I also found I don’t despise working remotely like I thought I would. Part of my daily routine begins with a short mindfulness walk before I sit in front of the computer. Breathing in the fresh air and savoring the morning views are a calming way to begin a day. Recently I ventured out as snow was gently falling. I felt like I was walking in a snowglobe.
A deeper spiritual foundation is another 2020 find. Maybe my soul was hungry and needed the extra feeding. I joined a study on Lent, an eight-week study on healthy relationships and a four-week Advent study. I am thankful for Zoom that let us meet each week for this spiritual growth.
Many have lost dear ones in 2020 without the chance to hold their hand and comfort them as they left this world. In 2021, may we find the strength and resolve to live a life well lived to honor all those we lost in 2020.
— Claire Childress, a reader in Montgomery County
