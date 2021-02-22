Cornershot: Lost and found

Lost and found

As I spent time recently with two dear friends, Cindy and Meg, we talked about what we had lost and found in the very challenging year of 2020.

One loss was the ability to travel and be with loved ones: periodic weekends to see our daughter in North Carolina; a trip to visit with college friends for the Apple Blossom Festival; a long weekend at the beach with my friends from childhood. I missed going to church in person for many months. I missed meeting with co-workers and students in person in my role as a manager and career coach at a local university.

But some of those losses led me to things I found. My husband and I started a ritual where most days I bring him lunch wherever he is working on the family farm. Each visit provides a welcome change of perspective from a computer screen, as I have the opportunity to watch a baby calf kick up her heels, look for birds I love to see, soak in the panorama from atop a hill, listen to the gurgling creek as the sun makes the water sparkle, smell the freshly mowed hay — such a feast for the senses.