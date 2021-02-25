Cornershot: 'Ma Rainey' story rings true for Roanoke

The recent film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" features actor Chadwick Boseman's final performance, as an ambitious young trumpeter accompanying blues singer Ma Rainey in the 1920s.

Roanoke had two musicians who served similar roles in real life, albeit without the pathos of Boseman's character.

In March 1926, trumpeter Shelton Reamy became one of Roanoke's earliest African American musicians to record when he accompanied blues singers Dora Carr and Cow Cow Davenport.

He was a product of the Henry Street scene that made Roanoke an unheralded but significant stop on the early Black blues and jazz circuit.

Like Reamy, another alumnus of local bands was trumpeter Frank Newton, who accompanied blues legend Bessie Smith at her last recording session in 1933. He played on one of Ella Fitzgerald's earliest sessions, and on one of the bestselling records of the 1930s, Maxine Sullivan's "Loch Lomond," an early racially integrated session.

He arranged, led the band and played on Billie Holiday's original recording of her famous anti-lynching song "Strange Fruit." Newton also recorded numerous sides with his own band and other groups.