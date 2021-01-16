Cornershot: Magic on Aisle 4

Magic on Aisle 4
A few days before Christmas I stopped by the local hardware store for some stocking stuffers.
While there, I was reminded of the magic a small hardware store holds. I’ve always felt this way, even though I’m not a do-it-yourself type. I just love roaming the aisles for new finds.
That love started at an early age. When I was a little girl in Blacksburg, we had a local hardware store, Western Auto, right on Main Street downtown (where 310 Rosemont and the former TR Collection store are located). The dad of one of my brother’s high school classmates ran the store.
At that time, they sold bikes. I got great joy from dreaming about which Schwinn could be mine while my Dad was off buying something for his next DIY fixer-upper. A mechanical engineering professor, he was often working on some new project.
My local store now in Christiansburg doesn’t have bikes, but it holds so many other great finds — unique Christmas decorations; a good supply of YETI cups, coolers and more; bird feeders, and grub and gear for all your other critters, too; grills and grilling tools; aisles of nuts, bolts and screws (I don’t venture down those aisles, but my husband certainly does); and for now, lots of masks.
Of special interest to this card lover is a whole corner of Hallmark cards, stationery and other gift items. I also love to check their welcome mats and throw rugs. My local store has a special brand with designs made of material that I particularly like. On top of all that, the employees who work there are kind and helpful.
I know in today’s world, I could go online and order anything I want. But then I don’t get that sensory experience of picking up an item and examining it before I put it in my shopping cart. I don’t get the magic of seeing “all the things.”
As we begin this new year, I know many local businesses are struggling. The next time you’re working on a DIY fixer-upper, take a trip to your local hardware store. You may find some magic there, too.
— Claire Childress, a reader in Montgomery County
