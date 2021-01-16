Cornershot: Magic on Aisle 4

Magic on Aisle 4

A few days before Christmas I stopped by the local hardware store for some stocking stuffers.

While there, I was reminded of the magic a small hardware store holds. I’ve always felt this way, even though I’m not a do-it-yourself type. I just love roaming the aisles for new finds.

That love started at an early age. When I was a little girl in Blacksburg, we had a local hardware store, Western Auto, right on Main Street downtown (where 310 Rosemont and the former TR Collection store are located). The dad of one of my brother’s high school classmates ran the store.

At that time, they sold bikes. I got great joy from dreaming about which Schwinn could be mine while my Dad was off buying something for his next DIY fixer-upper. A mechanical engineering professor, he was often working on some new project.

My local store now in Christiansburg doesn’t have bikes, but it holds so many other great finds — unique Christmas decorations; a good supply of YETI cups, coolers and more; bird feeders, and grub and gear for all your other critters, too; grills and grilling tools; aisles of nuts, bolts and screws (I don’t venture down those aisles, but my husband certainly does); and for now, lots of masks.