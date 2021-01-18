Cornershot: Message of hope lifts ski instructor

Some 20 years ago, I taught skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. For several years in a row, I was the instructor for the children of a doctor's family from Chicago. One year the doctor asked me if I would schedule a private lesson for his friend, who was a U.S. Congressman from Illinois. I was intrigued by this request and readily agreed.
When I met the client, he appeared very fit and intelligent. He introduced himself, as I had no idea of his name or background. The lesson proceeded very well as he was an excellent student. From the first chairlift ride and every one after, he was on his cellphone talking to individuals in Washington, D.C. To say that he was a highly intense person was an understatement.
As we rode together, he asked about my background. I could tell he was very curious how an engineer from Virginia became a certified ski instructor in the Rocky Mountains. That is another story too long to tell here.
During our limited time together, I could tell he was ambitious and a real go-getter. When politics came up in our conversation, he said he was a Democrat. When I told him I was a Democrat convert from a longtime Virginia Republican family, he became very excited and said his best friend was a new U.S. senator from Illinois, that he was African American and that he was going to be the nation's first Black president.
Now being from the South where the first time I was ever even in school with Blacks was when I went to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, you can imagine my disbelief that this was going to happen in my lifetime.
Without further elaboration, this student of mine was Rahm Emanuel, who became Obama's chief of staff and later the mayor of Chicago.
I was proud to vote for Obama twice.
— Philip Hughes, a reader in Fairlawn
