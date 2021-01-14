Cornershot: Mom and Dad to the rescue

Ken Noll’s CornerShot on the small brown bird [Dec. 11, 2020] inspired us to write about our experience with our backyard bluebirds.

On an extremely hot June Sunday afternoon, we noticed the pair sitting on an overhead line close to our porch. At about the same time, one flew down to us.

It was so close to our faces that we could feel the brush of the bird’s feathers and the wind from its wings. It flew back to the line, then to the birdhouse, and once more into our faces. We realized they were asking for our help.

Opening the door to the birdhouse, we saw three fully feathered baby birds. One had already succumbed to the heat, the other two could hardly hold their heads up.

Leaving the door open, we went back to the porch and the waiting parents on the line. Twenty minutes or so later, one of the baby birds flew out of the birdhouse with one of the adults flying after it.

About 15 minutes later, the second baby bird flew from the birdhouse joined by the last adult that had been watching and waiting on the line.

Coincidentally, it was Father’s Day.

— Arnold and Mollie Harris, readers in Vinton

