Cornershot: More reasons to mask up

A recent Cornershot by Betsy Biesenbach [published Nov. 24, 2020] mentioned an advantage of wearing a mask. I would like to add a few to that list:

I can eat garlic and no one knows.

I don’t have to wear makeup/lipstick.

I can talk softly to myself when purchasing groceries and no one is the wiser.

I can “dress down” and feel fairly certain that I won’t be recognized.

Now, if we could just get that mask requirement ENFORCED by store managers. Grrr….

— Lynn Meador, a reader in southwest Roanoke County