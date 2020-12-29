Cornershot: Newspaper route delivered more than expected

Walking down the street in front of my house the other day, I saw my neighbor Tom delivering some donation literature and carrying an old Roanoke Times & World News delivery bag.

As soon as I saw the bright orange strap and canvas bag, I knew what it was. My mind flashed back almost 50 years ago when I was the afternoon delivery boy in my neighborhood for a couple of years. Up and down hills so steep that I couldn’t ride my bike, in all kinds of weather, seldom any help — I loved that job!

I had over 120 papers and can still remember some of my customers. It was my first “real” job where I got paid every week (collection days were Saturdays, and we had little paper tabs we pulled out of a book to give the paying customers), I had my first real boss that wasn’t a family member, and the money was pretty good for a 10-year-old kid.

You weren’t supposed to be given a route until you were 12, but I was big for my age, and one of my good friends had the route before me and recommended me to his route supervisor. I was my own boss, and I learned about how to work hard for what I wanted, how to talk to adults, how to manage my time — all life skills that I carry over to this day.

I have often said this was the perfect job for young people to start out with. And, boy, was I in good shape!

— Lee Coleman, a reader in Roanoke

