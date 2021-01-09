Cornershot: Nobody likes a litter bug

Nobody likes a litter bug

Litter. I have never understood why people choose to litter our highways, streets and neighborhoods. Once when I was driving to work, I followed a woman who was eating a fast food breakfast as she drove, casually dropping the wrappings out of her car window as she ate!

For years, my wife, Ann, and I have picked up litter as we take walks in our neighborhood and nearby greenway. (As an anniversary present, I once gave Ann a long-handled grabber, which comes in handy to pick up litter.) It is amazing how much litter we find. The most common things we pick up seem to be fast food and snack wrappings, plastic bottles, and beer cans and bottles (I do not recall ever finding a discarded wine bottle!). Strangely, these days we seem to be finding discarded face masks everywhere. And do not get me started on cigarette butts. Some of the more unusual items we have found include stashes of marijuana, a bucket of fried chicken (unfortunately past its prime), an ankle monitoring device that had been cut off and a colorful bra (not to mention other unmentionables).