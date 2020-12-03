Cornershot: Painting a picture of a 2020 Thanksgiving

With the arrival of Thanksgiving this year, the painting by George Henry Boughton came to mind.

This work of art, “Pilgrims Going to Church” (1867), depicts 17th-century Puritan settlers of New England, somberly dressed, making their way through the snow to church. This small group is led by a minister and his wife. Children are walking with their mothers, and the men are behind carrying muskets. Many are carrying their Bibles. In the upper left of the background of the painting, you will see their small house of worship.

Fast forward to the year 2020, and imagine the Pilgrims observing us going to church.

Some of us are walking to church, but most of us ride in that strange thing on wheels.

They are horrified to see the way that some of us are dressed. We tell them that it is acceptable to wear whatever kind of clothing we like to church. Just come to praise God!

“And where is your Bible,” they ask? Not to worry, we have our iPad or phone with us and it is loaded with not only our Bible, but also our hymn book. If we get lost in our traveling to church, these devices will guide us to our destination.