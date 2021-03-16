Cornershot: Please stay on the line

I have found a simple way to elevate my mood when the need arises. All I have to do is call the telephone number of a large corporation. Almost without fail, several things will happen.

I will receive a voice message telling me to listen carefully because their options have changed recently. To ease my path, they have anticipated the categories of my reasons for calling.

This suggests that business is good, things are looking up, and they have hastened to reorganize and add new departments to serve me better. The concern exhibited for my private interests is gratifying.

Moreover, if I call again in a few days or months, I will be told once more that options have changed to make things easier and more convenient for me.

Their sympathy appears to be neverending as they make adjustments to seek the most expeditious resolution of my concerns.

Then I will hear a well-modulated, sympathetic voice telling me that all their representatives (both) are busy helping others at the moment, implying again that our economy is doing well. I am very high on their list of important people and they are desperate to talk to me and want me to wait.

They even record our conversation!