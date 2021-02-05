Cornershot: Putting away Christmas

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I spent my afternoon putting away Christmas. That might sound kind of late to some of you who do so on Dec. 26. However, our family doesn’t put up Christmas decorations in November; we usually do that mid-December, and there have been some holidays where we were decorating our tree on Christmas Eve. Our son’s birthday is on Epiphany (Jan. 6) so we have always left up the festive atmosphere until well past his birthday.
So many dear memories came to mind as I put away Christmas. I’ve been a collector of Christmas tree ornaments ever since I was old enough to start collecting: ornaments found at the Blacksburg YMCA Craft Fair in the 1970s; ornaments that my now 20-something children made in preschool and grade school; others from trips to conferences in New Orleans, Savannah and San Antonio; and still more that my Girls Night Out friends made me or that my work BFFs gave me. And then there are the ornaments that I inherited from my deceased parents — I could probably fill three trees.
The stockings we hang by the fireplace are special, too. Both the stocking that has my name on it and my husband’s stocking in the shape of a train that used to be my Dad’s, were made by a neighbor when we lived in Highland Park in Blacksburg over 55 years ago. Our children’s stockings and hangers have been around for over 20 years; not handmade by a neighbor like the other two, but special with their names on them just the same. In addition to ornaments, I collect Santas, snowmen and snow globes. Four of my ceramic Santas were made over 30 years ago by an artisan in Pulaski, and another was a gift. There was much to put away and ponder.
Putting away Christmas on the momentous day honoring Martin Luther King Jr. gave me pause not only to reminisce. I started thinking about how divided our world is right now, how we really need to search for common ground and hold on to that space together. There are many other things to “put away” this year in addition to decorations: racism, divisiveness, dishonesty and self-centeredness. May we hold on to diversity and inclusion, compromise, truth and care for one another. May we keep the hope that Christmas brings and that Dr. King’s dreams ignite throughout this coming year. As Dr. King said, “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”
— Claire Childress, a reader in Montgomery County