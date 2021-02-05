Cornershot: Putting away Christmas

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I spent my afternoon putting away Christmas. That might sound kind of late to some of you who do so on Dec. 26. However, our family doesn’t put up Christmas decorations in November; we usually do that mid-December, and there have been some holidays where we were decorating our tree on Christmas Eve. Our son’s birthday is on Epiphany (Jan. 6) so we have always left up the festive atmosphere until well past his birthday.

So many dear memories came to mind as I put away Christmas. I’ve been a collector of Christmas tree ornaments ever since I was old enough to start collecting: ornaments found at the Blacksburg YMCA Craft Fair in the 1970s; ornaments that my now 20-something children made in preschool and grade school; others from trips to conferences in New Orleans, Savannah and San Antonio; and still more that my Girls Night Out friends made me or that my work BFFs gave me. And then there are the ornaments that I inherited from my deceased parents — I could probably fill three trees.