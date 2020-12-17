Cornershot: Remember when we put up our Christmas tree

Remember when we put up our Christmas tree

Many friends of my age have said that they are downsizing Christmas trees or using tabletop ones, with the hazards of carrying stored decorations and lack of energy being the main reasons.

But at our house, we continue on, thanks to a true gift from our kids and grandkids, who get everything out for us. Our tree is a story of our life as a family containing many memories from our marriage of 56 years.

There are four beautiful gold birds and colorful butterflies that were on our first tree, from the fledgling Roanoke Art Museum at Cherry Hill near where we lived at the time. My husband is a retired musician, and many ornaments are different instruments including a bassoon. Also, included are many family memorables such as sand dollars from combined family beach trips, sports icons and handmade items from sons’ school years. A special angel — almost 100 years old now — is there from my Gramma’s tree. There are cardinals in many sizes as a memory of my husband’s mom, and a tree topper angel from my mom.

It took us a whole day to decorate the tree, along with several doses of analgesics, rest breaks and a session on the heating pad. Almost every ornament came with the prefix, “Remember when...”