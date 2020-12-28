Cornershot: Remembering Cody Lowe

Remembering Cody Lowe
In August 1984, I made my way to a closet-sized office just off the newsroom of what was then the Roanoke Times & World-News. I walked in with a handful of college term papers and walked out with my first freelance assignment — I was to write a story for the new “Neighbors” section, a weekly tabloid that would offer in-depth coverage of each quadrant of the city. I didn’t know it then, but my feet had just been set on a path that would shape the rest of my life.
Despite my total lack of experience, the I editor I met with decided to take a chance on me, and 37 years later, I still work regularly for this newspaper. His name was Cody Lowe. He taught me everything I know about journalism — gently letting me know when my prose became too purple, but allowing my own voice to emerge from my work. His professional ethics were impeccable, and I have done my best to follow his example. He ended up being more than just a boss. He was a friend, a mentor and a steadying presence in my life from my youth well into my middle age.
We gradually drifted apart after he retired in 2011, but in the years since, when I have gone out on interviews and mentioned his name, I am amazed at how many people remember him — not just for his outstanding work on his popular “Back Pew” column, but for his kindness, his friendliness and the genuine interest he showed in the people he met. His column educated readers about religions that weren’t their own, and often provided a starting point for conversations they otherwise might have been hesitant to have. They often say they still miss his wise words.
Cody had been in poor health for years, and on Dec. 22, he passed away from complications due to COVID-19. I found out about it through Facebook. As I have reached an age at which I finally realize I no longer have all the time in the world for the things I want and need to do, I regret letting him slip into the edges of my life. And to the end of my own days, I will be grateful for having known him.
— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke
