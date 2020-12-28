Cornershot: Remembering Cody Lowe

Remembering Cody Lowe

In August 1984, I made my way to a closet-sized office just off the newsroom of what was then the Roanoke Times & World-News. I walked in with a handful of college term papers and walked out with my first freelance assignment — I was to write a story for the new “Neighbors” section, a weekly tabloid that would offer in-depth coverage of each quadrant of the city. I didn’t know it then, but my feet had just been set on a path that would shape the rest of my life.

Despite my total lack of experience, the I editor I met with decided to take a chance on me, and 37 years later, I still work regularly for this newspaper. His name was Cody Lowe. He taught me everything I know about journalism — gently letting me know when my prose became too purple, but allowing my own voice to emerge from my work. His professional ethics were impeccable, and I have done my best to follow his example. He ended up being more than just a boss. He was a friend, a mentor and a steadying presence in my life from my youth well into my middle age.