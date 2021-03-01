Cornershot: Roanoke's forgotten ski lift

The picture on the front page of the Feb. 1 edition of The Roanoke Times showed people playing on a snow-covered slope in Roanoke. This brought to mind something that few people, including some skiers, probably know.

There once was a lift-served ski slope located right in the city of Roanoke!

As background, Frank Koehler, then president of WDBJ Radio, and a transplanted New Englander, is credited with forming the Roanoke Ski Club in 1963. I joined in 1968.

As I recall, it was around the latter date that he prevailed upon the Roanoke city government to buy a rope tow to service a modest ski slope located in Fishburn Park near Brambleton Avenue. As might be expected, this ski operation depended on natural snow for its use.

I never skied there, but I remember driving by Fishburn Park on Brambleton Avenue one snowy winter weekend and seeing a group of happy skiers being pulled up the slope by the rope tow followed by runs down to the base of the rope tow for another trip back up slope.

I don't know the fate of the rope tow, but I imagine that the cost to the city to staff it and the chronic lack of dependable snow coverage were factors in the rope tow's eventual disappearance.

— Gordon Hamilton, a reader in southwest Roanoke County

