Cornershot: Rocky's fight for survival

Rocky’s fight for survival

We were driving through a nearby neighborhood, topping a little hill only to realize that a tremendous, but very beautiful, “Predator Hawk” had attacked “Rocky the Squirrel” in the opposite lane.

Rocky seemed to be holding his own, and at one point had Mr. Predator jacked up on his left wing for balance.

We were stunned at the sight, and hating to even see a dead rabbit in the road, we moved the car within 6 feet, and sounded on the horn.

Mr. Predator had more than he could handle between Rocky and the horn — and flew out 20 to 30 yards before circling back to again claim his Sunday lunch. Instinctively, Rocky scrambled up the nearest oak tree, keeping Mr. Predator on the opposite side of the trunk as he made his escape to a second life.

We’re pretty sure that Mr. Rocky gave us a wave and hearty thank you after he got to a safe spot in the tree. We apparently helped interrupt the Darwinian food chain to his benefit, but at the expense of Mr. Predator’s Sunday lunch. So be it!